Cloudy, chilly weather Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds Friday, chance of some drizzle, heavy rain along I-44
- Dry and cold over the weekend.
- Mostly dry next week with highs mostly in the 30s, 40s and 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Becoming cloudy with some drizzle possible throughout the day. Wind: E 10-25 mph.High: 45°
Tonight: Clearing sky and cooler temperatures. Wind: N 5-15, Gusts 25 mph. Low: 27°
Saturday: Much colder with sunshine and a chilly breeze. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 35°
Sunday: A cold start to a sunny day with a light wind. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 17° High: 40°
