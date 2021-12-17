Cloudy, chilly weather Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds Friday, chance of some drizzle, heavy rain along I-44

Dry and cold over the weekend.

Mostly dry next week with highs mostly in the 30s, 40s and 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Becoming cloudy with some drizzle possible throughout the day. Wind: E 10-25 mph.High: 45°

Tonight: Clearing sky and cooler temperatures. Wind: N 5-15, Gusts 25 mph. Low: 27°

Saturday: Much colder with sunshine and a chilly breeze. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 35°

Sunday: A cold start to a sunny day with a light wind. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 17° High: 40°

