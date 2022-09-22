Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, cool with some rain the next couple of days

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-09-22 06:32:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain mainly south of Kansas City today, but periods of drizzle or light rain possible throughout the day
  • Highs only in the 50s and 60s the next couple of days
  • Dry and nice weather into the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and 70s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Light rain showers possible throughout the day with clouds and a chilly breeze. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in by early Friday morning. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°

Friday: Showers, maybe some thunderstorms in the morning. Rain ending through the afternoon. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pretty much perfect. Wind: SE bec. NW 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 82°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.