Cloudy, cool with some rain the next couple of days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain mainly south of Kansas City today, but periods of drizzle or light rain possible throughout the day
- Highs only in the 50s and 60s the next couple of days
- Dry and nice weather into the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and 70s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Light rain showers possible throughout the day with clouds and a chilly breeze. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 62°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in by early Friday morning. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°
Friday: Showers, maybe some thunderstorms in the morning. Rain ending through the afternoon. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 63°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pretty much perfect. Wind: SE bec. NW 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 82°
