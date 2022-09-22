Cloudy, cool with some rain the next couple of days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain mainly south of Kansas City today, but periods of drizzle or light rain possible throughout the day

Highs only in the 50s and 60s the next couple of days

Dry and nice weather into the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and 70s



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Light rain showers possible throughout the day with clouds and a chilly breeze. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with rain moving in by early Friday morning. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 54°

Friday: Showers, maybe some thunderstorms in the morning. Rain ending through the afternoon. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 63°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pretty much perfect. Wind: SE bec. NW 5-15 mph. Low: 57° High: 82°

