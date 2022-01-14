Watch
Cloudy, mild today with winter weather coming tonight


and last updated 2022-01-14 06:18:26-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy and mild temperatures for Friday
  • Rain will change to snow by Saturday morning, accumulations of a dusting to 4" are possible
  • Quiet weather for the Chiefs game on Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy skies and mild temperatures as highs may range from the upper 40s to upper 50s. Some sprinkles or drizzle possible this evening Wind: ESE 10-20 mph High: 53°

Tonight: Rain developing around midnight, changing to snow 3-5am. Wind: NE 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. Morning temperatures in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Snow, possibly heavy, with a dusting to 4" possible. Higher amounts are more likely northeast of KC. Snow ends around noon. Strong winds causing blowing snow, reduced visibility, and wind chills in the single digits-teens. Wind: NE 15-25, Gusts 40 mph. Afternoon temperature: 23°

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with cool, seasonal temperatures. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 10° High: 53°

