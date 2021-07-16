Cloudy start to start the day, sunshine to end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The chance of rain is about to go way down
- The weekend forecast is looking pretty nice and into the 80s
- There isn't another good chance of rain for a while
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Cloudy, foggy start with some sunshine by late afternoon. The chance of measurable rain down to 10%. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 83°
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 68°
Saturday:Partly cloudy and comfortable. The chance of rain is a very low 10%. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. High: 84°
