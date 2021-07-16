Watch
Cloudy start to start the day, sunshine to end

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-16 06:22:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The chance of rain is about to go way down
  • The weekend forecast is looking pretty nice and into the 80s
  • There isn't another good chance of rain for a while

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy, foggy start with some sunshine by late afternoon. The chance of measurable rain down to 10%. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday:Partly cloudy and comfortable. The chance of rain is a very low 10%. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. High: 84°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

