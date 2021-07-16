Cloudy start to start the day, sunshine to end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The chance of rain is about to go way down

The weekend forecast is looking pretty nice and into the 80s

There isn't another good chance of rain for a while

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy, foggy start with some sunshine by late afternoon. The chance of measurable rain down to 10%. Wind: NE 5 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday:Partly cloudy and comfortable. The chance of rain is a very low 10%. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph. High: 84°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

