Cloudy, windy & cold for Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds will stream back in this afternoon; A stray shower is possible late today, changing over to snowflakes overnight

Staying cold & windy Friday with highs below 50°

Great weather for the weekend with highs returning to the 70s on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday (Opening Day!): Increasing clouds, very strong winds & chilly air. A stray shower is possible late in the day while snowflakes mix in after sunset. Wind: NW 15-30, gusting to 40 mph. High: 45°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few bands of snow possible. Cold & windy. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 34°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 49°

Saturday: A frigid start but warming up quickly into the afternoon. Enjoy the abundant sunshine! Calmer wind. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 28° High: 60°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

