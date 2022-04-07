Cloudy, windy & cold for Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds will stream back in this afternoon; A stray shower is possible late today, changing over to snowflakes overnight
- Staying cold & windy Friday with highs below 50°
- Great weather for the weekend with highs returning to the 70s on Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday (Opening Day!): Increasing clouds, very strong winds & chilly air. A stray shower is possible late in the day while snowflakes mix in after sunset. Wind: NW 15-30, gusting to 40 mph. High: 45°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few bands of snow possible. Cold & windy. Wind: NW 15-35 mph. Low: 34°
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cold with decreasing wind. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 49°
Saturday: A frigid start but warming up quickly into the afternoon. Enjoy the abundant sunshine! Calmer wind. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 28° High: 60°
