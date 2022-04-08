Cloudy, windy & cold today with a warmup by the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying cold & windy today with highs 15 degrees below normal

A hard freeze likely overnight with lows dropping to the 20s; Bring in or cover any sensitive/blooming plants

Warmer days arrive for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying windy and cold. Clouds slowly move out late in the day. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: The wind dies down and skies are clear. This drops temperatures quickly to the 20s resulting in a hard freeze. Freeze Warnings go into effect at 1am. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 28°

Saturday: A frigid start but warming up nicely by the afternoon. Enjoy the abundant sunshine! Calmer wind. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. High: 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer. A breeze picks up as well. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Low: 45° High: 77°

