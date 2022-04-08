Watch
Weather

Actions

Cloudy, windy & cold today with a warmup by the weekend

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-04-08 06:37:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying cold & windy today with highs 15 degrees below normal
  • A hard freeze likely overnight with lows dropping to the 20s; Bring in or cover any sensitive/blooming plants
  • Warmer days arrive for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Staying windy and cold. Clouds slowly move out late in the day. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: The wind dies down and skies are clear. This drops temperatures quickly to the 20s resulting in a hard freeze. Freeze Warnings go into effect at 1am. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 28°

Saturday: A frigid start but warming up nicely by the afternoon. Enjoy the abundant sunshine! Calmer wind. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. High: 60°

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even warmer. A breeze picks up as well. Wind: SW 15-25 mph. Low: 45° High: 77°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.