Cold and windy today, some snow possible tonight

January 5 Planner
and last updated 2022-01-05 06:10:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another Arctic Blast will arrive in the morning
  • Snow is possible tonight with accumulations up to 2" near and south of I-70
  • Bitterly cold weather for Thursday with wind chills below zero

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunshine to start with clouds by the end of the day. Light snow begins this evening. High: 25°

Tonight: Snow showers. Accumulations of a dusting to 2" possible near and south of I-70. Low:

Thursday:  Brutally cold with wind chills below zero through the day, warming in the evening. There may be a few lingering snow showers in the morning. High: 13°

Friday: Continued cold and breezy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low: High: 28°

