Cold, damp weather Wednesday in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-03-30 05:36:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe threat over but some light rain is possible at times Wednesday
  • Temperatures are much colder Wednesday, Thursday morning
  • Some more light rain is possible Friday night-Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Some light rain or drizzle possible throughout the day. Temperatures dropping to the 40s, wind chills in the 30s. Wind: NW 10-20, Gusts 35 mph. High: 46°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible into early Thursday. Wind: NW 10-20 Gusts 35 mph. Low: 33°

Thursday: Light rain-snow mix possible in the morning. Slowly clearing sky. Staying cold & windy. Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 48°

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures. Rain moves in overnight. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 30° High: 60°

