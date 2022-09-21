Cold front today, cooler with showers possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front today causes falling afternoon temperatures, some rain

Cooler temperatures and clouds for Thursday and Friday

Finally nice weather for the weekend and next week



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong fall front moves through. Temperatures go from the 80s to the 60s during the late afternoon and evening. Watch for scattered showers, mainly across northern Missouri as well. Wind: W to N-NE 15-25 mph. High: 83°, 90s south, 60s/70s north

Tonight: Showers possible, mainly south of Kansas City. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 57°

Thursday: Fall begins at 8:04 PM! Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 56° High: 62°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 54° High: 63°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

