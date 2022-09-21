Watch Now
Cold front today, cooler with showers possible

and last updated 2022-09-21 05:28:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front today causes falling afternoon temperatures, some rain
  • Cooler temperatures and clouds for Thursday and Friday
  • Finally nice weather for the weekend and next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong fall front moves through. Temperatures go from the 80s to the 60s during the late afternoon and evening. Watch for scattered showers, mainly across northern Missouri as well. Wind: W to N-NE 15-25 mph. High: 83°, 90s south, 60s/70s north

Tonight: Showers possible, mainly south of Kansas City. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. Low: 57°

Thursday: Fall begins at 8:04 PM! Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 56° High: 62°

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 54° High: 63°

