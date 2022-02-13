Watch
Cold today, big warming trend Monday and Tuesday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-02-13 08:00:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and cold on this Super Bowl Sunday
  • Big warm up Monday and Tuesday, 60s Tuesday
  • A storm is showing up for Wednesday-Thursday that may bring us different types of precipitation

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: It will be a sunny and cold day with breezy conditions this morning decreasing during the afternoon. Wind: N 10-25 to N 5-10 mph. High: 32°

Tonight: A few clouds and cold. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 22°

Valentine's day-Monday: A lovely day with abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: SW to NE 10-15 mph. High: 50°

Tuesday: Increasing high clouds and much warmer with windy conditions throughout the day. Wind: S 15-30, Gusts 45 mph. Low: 29° High: 62°

