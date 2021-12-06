Colder with decreasing wind today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Decreasing wind and cold today

Chance of a few snowflakes later tonight and early Wednesday in northern Missouri

The dry weather pattern continues with a big warm up at the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with more December like temperatures. Decreasing wind. Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few snowflakes are possible in northern Missouri after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Around 28° this evening rising to near 32° by morning.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 41°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a new warming trend. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 26° High: 50°

