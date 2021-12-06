Watch
Colder with decreasing wind today

and last updated 2021-12-06 05:57:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Decreasing wind and cold today
  • Chance of a few snowflakes later tonight and early Wednesday in northern Missouri
  • The dry weather pattern continues with a big warm up at the end of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with more December like temperatures. Decreasing wind. Wind: NW 15-25 to 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few snowflakes are possible in northern Missouri after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Around 28° this evening rising to near 32° by morning.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 41°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a new warming trend. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 26° High: 50°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

