Comfortable through Thursday then heating up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Comfortable, dry and hazy through Wednesday

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the 80s

The 90s return Friday into the weekend, possibly our second heat wave KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tuesday: Hazy sunshine will continue with a partly cloudy sky. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph. High 82° Tonight: Clear & refreshing. Wind: East at 5 mph. Low: 61° Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hazy again. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 85° Thursday: Breezy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 66° High 86° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.