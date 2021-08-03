Watch
Comfortable through Thursday then heating up

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-08-03 06:57:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable, dry and hazy through Wednesday
  • Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the 80s
  • The 90s return Friday into the weekend, possibly our second heat wave

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine will continue with a partly cloudy sky. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph. High 82°

Tonight: Clear & refreshing. Wind: East at 5 mph. Low: 61°

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hazy again. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 85°

Thursday: Breezy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 66° High 86°

