Comfortable through Thursday then heating up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Comfortable, dry and hazy through Wednesday
- Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the 80s
- The 90s return Friday into the weekend, possibly our second heat wave
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Hazy sunshine will continue with a partly cloudy sky. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph. High 82°
Tonight: Clear & refreshing. Wind: East at 5 mph. Low: 61°
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hazy again. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 85°
Thursday: Breezy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph mph. Low: 66° High 86°
