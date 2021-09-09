Watch
Weather

Actions

Comfortable, warmer weather Thursday

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-09 06:47:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The fantastic weather will continue Thursday
  • A windy warm-up begins Friday
  • The chances of rain will stay low until around Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Few morning clouds, sunshine in the afternoon. Light wind. High: 82°

Tonight:Clear skies and turning a little breezy. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 62°

Friday: Increasing wind, humidity, and maybe a few clouds. Overall, it will be sunny. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph. High: 89°

Saturday: Sunny skies, continued windy and warmer Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 71° High: 92°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.