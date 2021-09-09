Comfortable, warmer weather Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The fantastic weather will continue Thursday

A windy warm-up begins Friday

The chances of rain will stay low until around Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Few morning clouds, sunshine in the afternoon. Light wind. High: 82°

Tonight:Clear skies and turning a little breezy. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 62°

Friday: Increasing wind, humidity, and maybe a few clouds. Overall, it will be sunny. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph. High: 89°

Saturday: Sunny skies, continued windy and warmer Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 71° High: 92°

