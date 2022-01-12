Comfortable weather conditions again Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More mild weather Wednesday with much less wind
- Watching a system Friday night-Saturday which could bring us rain and accumulating snow
- Weather for the Chiefs game looks dry, but rather cold
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Some high clouds with mild temperatures. Wind: W 10-20 mph. High: 55°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph Low: 32°
Thursday: Another mild January day with mostly sunny skies. Wind: NW to N 10-15 mph. High: 55°
Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. There is a chance of a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph Low: 29° High: 40°
