Comfortable weather conditions again Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More mild weather Wednesday with much less wind

Watching a system Friday night-Saturday which could bring us rain and accumulating snow

Weather for the Chiefs game looks dry, but rather cold

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Some high clouds with mild temperatures. Wind: W 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph Low: 32°

Thursday: Another mild January day with mostly sunny skies. Wind: NW to N 10-15 mph. High: 55°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. There is a chance of a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph Low: 29° High: 40°

