Comfortable weather conditions again Wednesday in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-01-12 06:41:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More mild weather Wednesday with much less wind
  • Watching a system Friday night-Saturday which could bring us rain and accumulating snow
  • Weather for the Chiefs game looks dry, but rather cold

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Some high clouds with mild temperatures. Wind: W 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph Low: 32°

Thursday: Another mild January day with mostly sunny skies. Wind: NW to N 10-15 mph. High: 55°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. There is a chance of a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph Low: 29° High: 40°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

