Comfortable weather next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Increasing sunshine today with nice temperatures in the 80s the rest of the week
- Rain & thunderstorms, falling heavy at times, setting up Friday
- Rain moves out Saturday morning, leaving some nice, sunny weather for Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Increasing sunshine and comfortable. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 84°
Tonight: Clear skies and nice temperatures overnight. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 67°
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. The humidity increases as well. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 86°
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms move in during the early morning hours and linger through the day. Some heavy downpours are possible. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 69° High: 81°
