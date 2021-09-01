Comfortable weather next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Increasing sunshine today with nice temperatures in the 80s the rest of the week

Rain & thunderstorms, falling heavy at times, setting up Friday

Rain moves out Saturday morning, leaving some nice, sunny weather for Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing sunshine and comfortable. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: Clear skies and nice temperatures overnight. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 67°

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. The humidity increases as well. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 86°

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms move in during the early morning hours and linger through the day. Some heavy downpours are possible. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 69° High: 81°

