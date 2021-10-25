Cool and cloudy morning with some afternoon sun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning clouds probably give way to afternoon sunshine
- Nice weather Monday and Tuesday
- Wet period of weather from Tuesday night-Friday morning
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Decreasing clouds and cool, less wind. Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph. High: 58°
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with some patchy fog. Wind: East 5 mph. Low: 42°
Tuesday: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 64°
Wednesday: 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 57°
