Cool and cloudy morning with some afternoon sun

and last updated 2021-10-25 05:55:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning clouds probably give way to afternoon sunshine
  • Nice weather Monday and Tuesday
  • Wet period of weather from Tuesday night-Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Decreasing clouds and cool, less wind. Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with some patchy fog. Wind: East 5 mph. Low: 42°

Tuesday: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 64°

Wednesday: 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 57°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

