Cool and cloudy morning with some afternoon sun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning clouds probably give way to afternoon sunshine

Nice weather Monday and Tuesday

Wet period of weather from Tuesday night-Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Decreasing clouds and cool, less wind. Wind: NW to NE 5-15 mph. High: 58°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with some patchy fog. Wind: East 5 mph. Low: 42°

Tuesday: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 64°

Wednesday: 100% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 57°

