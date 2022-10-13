Cool and windy weather Thursday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

High fire danger the next couple days with a strong wind

Cool with clouds this weekend

A freeze is possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with cool conditions overall with the help of a strong northwest wind. Wind: WNW 10-25, Gusts 40mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly temperatures. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 41°

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with some sprinkles possible in the evening. Wind: WSW 10-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 72°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with calmer wind. Wind: Low: 42° High: 68°

