Cool and windy weather Thursday in Kansas City

and last updated 2022-10-13 06:30:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • High fire danger the next couple days with a strong wind
  • Cool with clouds this weekend
  • A freeze is possible next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with cool conditions overall with the help of a strong northwest wind. Wind: WNW 10-25, Gusts 40mph. High: 65°

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly temperatures. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 41°

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with some sprinkles possible in the evening. Wind: WSW 10-25, Gusts 40 mph. High: 72°

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with calmer wind. Wind: Low: 42° High: 68°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

