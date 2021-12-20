Watch
Cool, calm weather for the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet, steady weather for the next few days with highs in the upper 40s
  • Highs warm to near record warmth by the end of the week, Christmas Even
  • Very cold air could be coming by the end of the month, early January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday:  Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm wind. Low: 22°

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny skies with similar conditions to Monday. Wind: WSW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Wednesday:  More of the same weather from the last two days. Wind: South 10-20 mph. Low: 22° High: 48°

