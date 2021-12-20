Cool, calm weather for the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Quiet, steady weather for the next few days with highs in the upper 40s

Highs warm to near record warmth by the end of the week, Christmas Even

Very cold air could be coming by the end of the month, early January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm wind. Low: 22°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with similar conditions to Monday. Wind: WSW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Wednesday: More of the same weather from the last two days. Wind: South 10-20 mph. Low: 22° High: 48°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

