Cool, calm weather for the next few days in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Quiet, steady weather for the next few days with highs in the upper 40s
- Highs warm to near record warmth by the end of the week, Christmas Even
- Very cold air could be coming by the end of the month, early January
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures. Wind: SW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm wind. Low: 22°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with similar conditions to Monday. Wind: WSW/NW 10-20 mph. High: 48°
Wednesday: More of the same weather from the last two days. Wind: South 10-20 mph. Low: 22° High: 48°
