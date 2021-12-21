Watch
Cool, sunny weather continues Tuesday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-12-21 06:29:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Relatively warm weather for the first day of winter with sunshine
  • A warm trend continues through Christmas Eve, challenging record highs
  • Watching next week for the chance of some wintry weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday:  Another nice day. Winter begins today!!! Wind: SW bec. NW 10-20 mph. High: 46°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm wind. Low: 22°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with another cool day. Wind: South 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Thursday: Mostly sunny with much warmer. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 35° High: 57°

