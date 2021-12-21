Cool, sunny weather continues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Relatively warm weather for the first day of winter with sunshine
- A warm trend continues through Christmas Eve, challenging record highs
- Watching next week for the chance of some wintry weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Another nice day. Winter begins today!!! Wind: SW bec. NW 10-20 mph. High: 46°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm wind. Low: 22°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with another cool day. Wind: South 10-20 mph. High: 48°
Thursday: Mostly sunny with much warmer. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 35° High: 57°
