Cool, sunny weather continues Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Relatively warm weather for the first day of winter with sunshine

A warm trend continues through Christmas Eve, challenging record highs

Watching next week for the chance of some wintry weather KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Another nice day. Winter begins today!!! Wind: SW bec. NW 10-20 mph. High: 46° Tonight: Mostly clear skies and calm wind. Low: 22° Wednesday: Mostly sunny with another cool day. Wind: South 10-20 mph. High: 48° Thursday: Mostly sunny with much warmer. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 35° High: 57° Get more updates from our weather team:

