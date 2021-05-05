Cool temperatures this week with rain most likely over the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The cooler weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70

A few showers are possible in the next two days, but the better chance comes over the weekend, Friday evening - Sunday morning

May have to monitor Saturday for a chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with light winds. A few sprinkles are possible during the late afternoon/evening although most stay dry. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers around. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph Low: 48°

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy a few showers nearby in the morning. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Friday: Increasing clouds and cool with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 70°

