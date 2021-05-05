Watch
Weather

Actions

Cool temperatures this week with rain most likely over the weekend

Videos
41 Action Weather Update
and last updated 2021-05-05 05:52:32-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The cooler weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70
  • A few showers are possible in the next two days, but the better chance comes over the weekend, Friday evening - Sunday morning
  • May have to monitor Saturday for a chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with light winds. A few sprinkles are possible during the late afternoon/evening although most stay dry. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few passing showers around. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph Low: 48°

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy a few showers nearby in the morning. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Friday: Increasing clouds and cool with a chance of thunderstorms at night. Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 45° High: 70°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.