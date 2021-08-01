Watch
Cooler and less humid air through Wednesday

and last updated 2021-08-01 07:49:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooler, much less humid through Wednesday
  • Hazy the next few days due to smoke from the western wildfires
  • Slight chance of rain Thursday, otherwise mostly dry the next 5-7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hazy with some afternoon clouds and much more comfortable. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High 85°

Tonight: Clear and refreshing Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61°

Monday: More great summer weather with some afternoon clouds. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High 83°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and continued comfortable weather. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 59° High 83°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny as the nice summer weather continues. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High 85°

