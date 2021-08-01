Cooler and less humid air through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler, much less humid through Wednesday
- Hazy the next few days due to smoke from the western wildfires
- Slight chance of rain Thursday, otherwise mostly dry the next 5-7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hazy with some afternoon clouds and much more comfortable. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High 85°
Tonight: Clear and refreshing Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 61°
Monday: More great summer weather with some afternoon clouds. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. High 83°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and continued comfortable weather. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 59° High 83°
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny as the nice summer weather continues. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High 85°
