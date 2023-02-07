Cooler today but still feeling great for February

WEATHER HEADLINES

More sunshine today with cooler temperatures in the 50s

Rain increases from south to north Wednesday to Wednesday evening

Brief glimpse of snow possible early Thursday morning & Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more clouds south of I-70. Cooler afternoon temperatures but still above our average of 41°.

High: 52°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. The wind dies down too.

Low: 29°

Wind: NW 5 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the afternoon and evening.

High: 48°

Wind: SE to NE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Rain mixes with wet snow overnight. The precipitation moves out before the morning rush hour. The rest of the day stays chilly and windy under partly sunny skies.

Low: 32° High: 47°

Wind: NNW 15-25 mph

