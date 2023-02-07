Watch Now
Cooler today but still feeling great for February

Temperatures are 20° cooler today compared to yesterday
and last updated 2023-02-07 05:42:30-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sunshine today with cooler temperatures in the 50s
  • Rain increases from south to north Wednesday to Wednesday evening
  • Brief glimpse of snow possible early Thursday morning & Friday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more clouds south of I-70. Cooler afternoon temperatures but still above our average of 41°.
High: 52°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. The wind dies down too.
Low: 29°
Wind: NW 5 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the afternoon and evening.
High: 48°
Wind: SE to NE 10-15 mph

Thursday: Rain mixes with wet snow overnight. The precipitation moves out before the morning rush hour. The rest of the day stays chilly and windy under partly sunny skies.
Low: 32° High: 47°
Wind: NNW 15-25 mph

