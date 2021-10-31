Cooler today, dry and cool for trick or treating, chance of rain Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Sunshine and cooler today with decreasing wind

Trick or treat? It will be dry for Halloween, so I guess that means it is a treat. The tricks begin Monday

A weak system will bring clouds and rain showers Monday, the showers should be over by Monday Night Football

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little breezy after a cold front. Wind: N-NW 10-25 mph. High: 54°, 40s and dry with less wind for trick or treating

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. 40s and dry with less wind for trick or treating. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 41°

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely for two or three hours. The rain should end by kickoff. Wind: Almost none. High: 44°, 40s with a few sprinkles possible for Monday Night Football

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: Almost none. Low: 40° High: 48°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

