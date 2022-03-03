Watch
Cooling down briefly to the mid 50s today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It will be nearly 30 degrees colder Thursday, although daytime highs stay above average for early March
  • Temperatures warm up again Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 70°
  • A line of stronger thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon with periods of heavy rain Sunday, changing to snow Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny and much cooler although high temperatures stay above average for this time of year. Wind: E 10-25 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 41°

Friday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer again. Some sprinkles possible in the evening. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 71°

Saturday: Partly cloudy and very windy with a line of rain & thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. There's a chance a few storms may turn strong to severe, especially in northern Missouri. Wind: S-SW 25-35 mph. Low: 57° High: 70°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

