Cooling down even more today with highs in the 60s and 70s in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooling down today with highs below normal in the 60s and 70s
- Still no chance of rain in sight
- Hurricane Ian makes landfall later today somewhere along Florida's central gulf coast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny and cooling down and feeling amazing. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 44°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warming up after such a cool start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 72°
Friday: Sunny and warmer with light winds. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 76°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.