Cooling down even more today with highs in the 60s and 70s in Kansas City

The great fall weather continues
and last updated 2022-09-28 06:21:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cooling down today with highs below normal in the 60s and 70s
  • Still no chance of rain in sight
  • Hurricane Ian makes landfall later today somewhere along Florida's central gulf coast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny and cooling down and feeling amazing. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warming up after such a cool start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 72°

Friday: Sunny and warmer with light winds. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 76°

