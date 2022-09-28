Cooling down even more today with highs in the 60s and 70s in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooling down today with highs below normal in the 60s and 70s

Still no chance of rain in sight

Hurricane Ian makes landfall later today somewhere along Florida's central gulf coast



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny and cooling down and feeling amazing. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Clear and crisp. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warming up after such a cool start. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. High: 72°

Friday: Sunny and warmer with light winds. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. Low: 49° High: 76°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

