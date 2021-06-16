Dangerously hot streak of weather in Kansas City, unhealthy air quality

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- It hasn't been 100 degrees since July 12, 2018
- It may reach or exceed 100 degrees Thursday and Friday
- A chance of rain is showing up but confidence is still a bit low for the weekend thunderstorm possibilities
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Air Quality Alert! Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 95°
Thursday: It will be sizzling with our first 100 degrees in three years possible. The wind will pick up which will help with the air quality. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph Low: 72° High: 100°
Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. Wind SW 5-10. High: 100°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. It will be a bit cooler. High: 88°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.