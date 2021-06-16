Watch
Dangerously hot streak of weather in Kansas City, unhealthy air quality

and last updated 2021-06-16 06:38:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It hasn't been 100 degrees since July 12, 2018
  • It may reach or exceed 100 degrees Thursday and Friday
  • A chance of rain is showing up but confidence is still a bit low for the weekend thunderstorm possibilities

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Air Quality Alert! Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Wind: SE 5 mph. High: 95°

Thursday: It will be sizzling with our first 100 degrees in three years possible. The wind will pick up which will help with the air quality. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph Low: 72° High: 100°

Friday: Mostly sunny & hot. Wind SW 5-10. High: 100°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. It will be a bit cooler. High: 88°

