Dangerously hot the next 2 days

and last updated 2021-07-28 05:58:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A high of 95° Tuesday means two more days of the dangerous hot temperatures to officially make our first heat wave in two years
  • Temperatures get close to 100° Thursday
  • Much cooler changes expected by the weekend as a front passes through with rain likely Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Hazy, very hot and humid. A Heat Advisory goes into effect at noon. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 97° Heat Index: 105°

Tonight: Clear and warm overnight. Wind: SW 5 mph. Low: 77°

Thursday: Sunny and even hotter. The hottest day in 3 years! The last time KCI hit 100° was on July 12, 2018. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 100° Heat Index: 105°-110°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, staying warm but not as dangerously hot. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 75° High: 91° Heat Index: 100°

