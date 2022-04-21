Dense fog this morning, storms possible by afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Dense fog advisory until 9am

More thunderstorm chances this afternoon and again Saturday, some possibly strong to severe

Very windy conditions expected Friday and Saturday, gusts 40-50 mph

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

School Day at the K! (Thursday): Foggy through mid-morning then becoming sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly later in the day. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 70°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with warm temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 62°

Friday: Blend of sun & clouds, very windy and warm! Wind: S 10-25 G3 mph. Low: 62° High: 82°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with the chance of morning showers, then storms in the afternoon/evening! Wind: S 15-25 G45 mph. Low: 66° High: 74°

