Drive carefully this morning as roads will range from wet to slick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A coating of snow on the ground around KC will leave roads wet and slick for the early commute

More sunshine late today and through the middle of the week

Big drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday accompanied with another round of accumulating snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Snow ends early this morning with some slick to wet roads. Increasing sun by the afternoon! Wind: NW 15-20 mph. High: 36°

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. The wind dies down. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 19°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Staying below average. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 48°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The wind picks up by the evening. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 27° High: 49°

