Drive carefully this morning as roads will range from wet to slick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A coating of snow on the ground around KC will leave roads wet and slick for the early commute
- More sunshine late today and through the middle of the week
- Big drop in temperatures Thursday and Friday accompanied with another round of accumulating snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Snow ends early this morning with some slick to wet roads. Increasing sun by the afternoon! Wind: NW 15-20 mph. High: 36°
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. The wind dies down. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. Low: 19°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Staying below average. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 48°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The wind picks up by the evening. Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 27° High: 49°
