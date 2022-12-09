Dry today but clouds linger, temperatures stay cool

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry and cooler to end the work week

Chance of drizzle to light rain Saturday morning, mainly south of I-70

A very strong storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Some sunny breaks possible. Otherwise, cloudy skies will keep temperatures cool once again. Wind: W to NW 5-10 mph. High: 44°

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of drizzle overnight. Steadier rain moves across our southern counties, staying south of I-70. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 34°

Saturday: Any drizzle or light rain will stay south of I-70 in the morning. Clouds slowly clear through the afternoon. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. High: 50°

Sunday: A brighter sky and seasonally cool temperatures expected. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 29° High: 48°

