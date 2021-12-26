Dry Weather For The Chiefs Game & Then Some Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front will move through after midnight
- This is another dry front
- We are monitoring Tuesday and the end of the week for possible chances of rain or snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Chiefs Forecast: It will stay dry, cloudy, and breezy with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees.
Tonight: South winds will warm us up to near 62° by midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with only a chance of a few sprinkles. After midnight, the winds will shift to the north and temperatures will drop. Low: 39°
Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. Northwest winds will shift to the east and northeast at 5-15 mph. High: 51°
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. The wind will shift to the north later in the day. High: 66°
