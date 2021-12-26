Dry Weather For The Chiefs Game & Then Some Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front will move through after midnight

This is another dry front

We are monitoring Tuesday and the end of the week for possible chances of rain or snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Chiefs Forecast: It will stay dry, cloudy, and breezy with temperatures warming to near 60 degrees.

Tonight: South winds will warm us up to near 62° by midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with only a chance of a few sprinkles. After midnight, the winds will shift to the north and temperatures will drop. Low: 39°

Monday: Mostly sunny and colder. Northwest winds will shift to the east and northeast at 5-15 mph. High: 51°

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. The wind will shift to the north later in the day. High: 66°

