Drying out and warming up

and last updated 2021-06-02 04:36:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A stray shower may be possible today, otherwise, most stay dry with more sunny breaks
  • A big warm-up arrives in time for the weekend with highs returning to the 80s
  • With more heat comes more humidity

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Some patchy morning fog possible, otherwise, a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day is ahead and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Wind: Calm to E-NE 5mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Mostly clear with almost no wind. Wind: Calm. Low: 57°

Thursday: Hello sunshine! Temperatures also begin to heat up. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 83°

Friday: The heat & humidity builds. A great pool day! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 63° High: 87°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

