Drying out and warming up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A stray shower may be possible today, otherwise, most stay dry with more sunny breaks

A big warm-up arrives in time for the weekend with highs returning to the 80s

With more heat comes more humidity

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Some patchy morning fog possible, otherwise, a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day is ahead and a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Wind: Calm to E-NE 5mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Mostly clear with almost no wind. Wind: Calm. Low: 57°

Thursday: Hello sunshine! Temperatures also begin to heat up. Wind: S-SW 5 mph. High: 83°

Friday: The heat & humidity builds. A great pool day! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 63° High: 87°

