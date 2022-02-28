Watch
Early taste of spring this week

2022-02-28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Enjoy this great stretch of weather this work week
  • Warmest days show up Tuesday & Wednesday in the mid and upper 70s
  • A strong front arrives over the weekend, drops temperatures to the 40s and brings some light rain to the area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: The warming trend continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 63°

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 35°

Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Mostly sunny and even warmer! Breeze pick up though. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 72°

Wednesday: Warmest day of the week with sunshine! Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 42° High: 76°

