Early taste of spring this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Enjoy this great stretch of weather this work week
- Warmest days show up Tuesday & Wednesday in the mid and upper 70s
- A strong front arrives over the weekend, drops temperatures to the 40s and brings some light rain to the area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: The warming trend continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Wind: W 5-10 mph. High: 63°
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Low: 35°
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Mostly sunny and even warmer! Breeze pick up though. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 72°
Wednesday: Warmest day of the week with sunshine! Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. Low: 42° High: 76°
