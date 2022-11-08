Election Day stays cloudy & comfortable with a possible stray shower

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cloudy with a stray shower possible this afternoon

A better chance of rain arrives Thursday afternoon & evening along a strong cold front

Possible record warmth Wednesday before temperatures take a nose dive Friday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Cloudy, a bit breezy and warming up overnight. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Clouds clear later in the day. The wind picks up and temperatures approach record warmth. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 79° Record 78° from 1999

Thursday: Very windy and staying warm ahead of a strong cold front. A line of rain and thunderstorms race through during the afternoon or evening. Wind: S 20-45 mph. Low: 65° High: 70°

