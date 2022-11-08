Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Election Day stays cloudy & comfortable with a possible stray shower

An isolated sprinkle can't be ruled out this afternoon
and last updated 2022-11-08 04:50:40-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy with a stray shower possible this afternoon
  • A better chance of rain arrives Thursday afternoon & evening along a strong cold front
  • Possible record warmth Wednesday before temperatures take a nose dive Friday into the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Cloudy, a bit breezy and warming up overnight. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 60°

Wednesday: Clouds clear later in the day. The wind picks up and temperatures approach record warmth. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 79° Record 78° from 1999

Thursday: Very windy and staying warm ahead of a strong cold front. A line of rain and thunderstorms race through during the afternoon or evening. Wind: S 20-45 mph. Low: 65° High: 70°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.