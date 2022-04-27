Enjoy the beautiful spring day before storms return Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The beautiful spring weather continues with highs climbing into the mid 70s today

Rain & thunderstorms increase around the area Thursday morning, lingering off & on into the afternoon

A strong storm will be approaching Friday night bringing us a round of severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy but even warmer. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 76°

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain & an isolated thunderstorm rolling in before sunrise Thursday. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 56°

Thursday: Rain & thunderstorms possible during the morning commute, lingering into part of the afternoon. Staying breezy. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 64°

Friday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms during the morning and again at night. The severe weather risk is greatest during the evening hours. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 57° High: 73°

