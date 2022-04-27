Watch
Weather

Actions

Enjoy the beautiful spring day before storms return Thursday and Friday

and last updated 2022-04-27 04:57:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The beautiful spring weather continues with highs climbing into the mid 70s today
  • Rain & thunderstorms increase around the area Thursday morning, lingering off & on into the afternoon
  • A strong storm will be approaching Friday night bringing us a round of severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy but even warmer. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 76°

Tonight: Increasing clouds with rain & an isolated thunderstorm rolling in before sunrise Thursday. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 56°

Thursday: Rain & thunderstorms possible during the morning commute, lingering into part of the afternoon. Staying breezy. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 64°

Friday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms during the morning and again at night. The severe weather risk is greatest during the evening hours. Wind: S 15-25 mph. Low: 57° High: 73°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.