Watch
Weather

Actions

Enjoy the great weather today before rain returns Friday morning into the weekend

and last updated 2021-05-13 04:41:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another nice day is on the way with even warmer temperatures!
  • Will be tracking rain Friday morning, although staying fairly light
  • More rounds of rain and storms over the weekend; Not a complete washout Saturday & Sunday but a few hours worth of rain expected
  • The daily chance for storms continue through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with beautiful temperatures! Enjoy before a soggy weather pattern sets up. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph High: 69°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Friday: Rain is likely in the morning, tapering off by the lunch hour at the latest. Staying mostly cloudy to partly sunny into the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 70°

Saturday: Rain and storms likely through the morning and afternoon. Some dry time possible as well. The risk of severe weather is very low. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 55° High: 70°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.