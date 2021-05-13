Enjoy the great weather today before rain returns Friday morning into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another nice day is on the way with even warmer temperatures!
- Will be tracking rain Friday morning, although staying fairly light
- More rounds of rain and storms over the weekend; Not a complete washout Saturday & Sunday but a few hours worth of rain expected
- The daily chance for storms continue through next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Lots of sunshine with beautiful temperatures! Enjoy before a soggy weather pattern sets up. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph High: 69°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 48°
Friday: Rain is likely in the morning, tapering off by the lunch hour at the latest. Staying mostly cloudy to partly sunny into the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 70°
Saturday: Rain and storms likely through the morning and afternoon. Some dry time possible as well. The risk of severe weather is very low. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 55° High: 70°
