Enjoy the great weather today before rain returns Friday morning into the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another nice day is on the way with even warmer temperatures!

Will be tracking rain Friday morning, although staying fairly light

More rounds of rain and storms over the weekend; Not a complete washout Saturday & Sunday but a few hours worth of rain expected

The daily chance for storms continue through next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Lots of sunshine with beautiful temperatures! Enjoy before a soggy weather pattern sets up. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph High: 69°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Friday: Rain is likely in the morning, tapering off by the lunch hour at the latest. Staying mostly cloudy to partly sunny into the afternoon with a bit of a breeze. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 70°

Saturday: Rain and storms likely through the morning and afternoon. Some dry time possible as well. The risk of severe weather is very low. Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 55° High: 70°

