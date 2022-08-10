Watch Now
Enjoy the nice August day before the high heat returns this weekend

The low humidity and sunny skies continue today
and last updated 2022-08-10 04:42:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Comfortable summertime temperatures with lower humidity the next 2 days
  • A big warm up is expected over the weekend
  • A sign of a significant cool down behind a stronger front by the middle of next week; Until then, staying dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A pleasant start to the day. Mostly sunny and warmer but humidity remains low. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 64°

Thursday:  Abundant sunshine and even warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SE 5-10 mph High: 89°

Friday: A back door cool front approaches and will keep temperatures from reaching 90° in western Missouri. Staying mostly sunny. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph Low: 69° High: 89°

