Enjoy the nice August day before the high heat returns this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Comfortable summertime temperatures with lower humidity the next 2 days

A big warm up is expected over the weekend

A sign of a significant cool down behind a stronger front by the middle of next week; Until then, staying dry

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A pleasant start to the day. Mostly sunny and warmer but humidity remains low. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 88°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: E-SE 5 mph. Low: 64°

Thursday: Abundant sunshine and even warmer. Humidity stays comfortable. Wind: SE 5-10 mph High: 89°

Friday: A back door cool front approaches and will keep temperatures from reaching 90° in western Missouri. Staying mostly sunny. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph Low: 69° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

