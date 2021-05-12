Enjoy the sunshine today & tomorrow before an unsettled stretch begins this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today and Thursday with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures
- Unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and the weekend with several chances of thunderstorms
- Temperatures are slowly warming up through next week near average
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Increasing sun this morning with nice temperatures although staying cooler than average. Wind: E 5-10 mph High: 63°
Tonight: Mostly clear and staying chilly. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 40°
Thursday: A nice day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 68°
Friday: A chance of morning showers and a rumble of thunder, then partly cloudy skies with a breeze. Wind: SE 15-20 mph. Low: 49° High: 67°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.