Enjoy the sunshine today & tomorrow before an unsettled stretch begins this weekend

and last updated 2021-05-12 04:37:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather today and Thursday with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures
  • Unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and the weekend with several chances of thunderstorms
  • Temperatures are slowly warming up through next week near average

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing sun this morning with nice temperatures although staying cooler than average. Wind: E 5-10 mph High: 63°

Tonight: Mostly clear and staying chilly. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 40°

Thursday: A nice day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 68°

Friday: A chance of morning showers and a rumble of thunder, then partly cloudy skies with a breeze. Wind: SE 15-20 mph. Low: 49° High: 67°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

