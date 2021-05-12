Enjoy the sunshine today & tomorrow before an unsettled stretch begins this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Nice weather today and Thursday with more sunshine and comfortable temperatures

Unsettled weather pattern begins Friday and the weekend with several chances of thunderstorms

Temperatures are slowly warming up through next week near average

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Increasing sun this morning with nice temperatures although staying cooler than average. Wind: E 5-10 mph High: 63°

Tonight: Mostly clear and staying chilly. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 40°

Thursday: A nice day under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph High: 68°

Friday: A chance of morning showers and a rumble of thunder, then partly cloudy skies with a breeze. Wind: SE 15-20 mph. Low: 49° High: 67°

