Enjoy warmth next 2 days before temperatures crash Tuesday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

A warming trend begins the week with highs in the 50s today & Tuesday

Prepare for a strong cold front that will move through Tuesday evening, dropping temperatures fast

Very little moisture associated with this front; Next rain chance may develop early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm with an increasing south breeze. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 53°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, gusty wind and staying mild. Wind: S-SE 10-30 mph. Low: 46°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a quick warm-up to the 60s. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon, dropping temperatures to the 30s by the evening along with a gusty northwest wind. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible overnight. Nothing significant. Wind: S-SW 15-30 to NW 15-30 mph. High: 60°, Falling to 40s by 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine and very cold. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 22° High: 35° Wind Chill: 25°

