Even warmer & more muggy today with a stray storm in the evening

Can't rule out a thunderstorm this evening, most stay dry
and last updated 2022-08-25 05:51:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs reach the 90s the next 3 days
  • Slight chance of thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday, most stay dry
  • A better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms shows up Sunday-Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warmer and more humid. A few thunderstorms may develop north of I-70 this evening. Wind: SW to W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 92°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: NE 5 mph. Low: 68°

Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and muggy. A stray storm is possible. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Saturday: More clouds while staying warm and humid. Thunderstorms develop north and west of KC. Wind: E-S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 70° High: 90°

