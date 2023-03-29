Watch Now
Even warmer weather the rest of the week

Threat for severe weather increases Friday afternoon toward mid-Missouri
2023-03-29

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A blend of sun & clouds today with highs back to average
  • Around 70° and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday
  • Chance of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, mainly in Missouri
  • Much colder Saturday before 70s return Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cold front stalls just north of KC. This will keep clouds and cooler temperatures around for our northern most cities. Farther south, temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High: 59°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cold.
Low: 38°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday (Royals home opener): Increasing wind and clouds. Temperatures warm up fast.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25 Gusts 35-45mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

