Even warmer weather the rest of the week

A blend of sun & clouds today with highs back to average

Around 70° and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday

Chance of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, mainly in Missouri

Much colder Saturday before 70s return Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: A cold front stalls just north of KC. This will keep clouds and cooler temperatures around for our northern most cities. Farther south, temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High: 59°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cold.

Low: 38°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Thursday (Royals home opener): Increasing wind and clouds. Temperatures warm up fast.

High: 70°

Wind: S 15-25 Gusts 35-45mph

