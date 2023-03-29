Even warmer weather the rest of the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A blend of sun & clouds today with highs back to average
- Around 70° and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday
- Chance of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon, mainly in Missouri
- Much colder Saturday before 70s return Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: A cold front stalls just north of KC. This will keep clouds and cooler temperatures around for our northern most cities. Farther south, temperatures reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
High: 59°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy and cold.
Low: 38°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Thursday (Royals home opener): Increasing wind and clouds. Temperatures warm up fast.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25 Gusts 35-45mph
