Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Thursday along and south of I-70 where heat indices will reach 105°-110°. North of I-70 there is a Heat Advisory, which means a few degrees cooler.

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph High: 97° Heat Index: 105°-110°

Tonight: Chance of a shower or thunderstorm after midnight, especially northern Missouri. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 78°

Wednesday: Chance of a brief early morning shower or thunderstorm, mainly northern Missouri. Otherwise, the high heat continues with high humidity and sunshine. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 97° Heat Index: 105°-110°

Thursday: The high heat continues with high humidity and sunshine. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 78° High: 97° Heat Index: 105°-110°

