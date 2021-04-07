Expect morning and afternoon thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely leading up to the morning rush hour

Lingering showers through the late morning with another round of storm development over mid-Missouri by 12pm

Wrap-around rain showers likely Thursday as a storm lifts north; Temperatures will be much cooler as well

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning thunderstorms will leave wet roads for the early commute. The first wave of storms taper off by 7-8am. Another line of thunderstorms will form over mid-Missouri by 12pm. These may initially be strong to severe with hail & wind possible. Rain and storm chances end after 3pm. Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph. High: 67°, dropping to the 50s by evening

Tonight: Wrap-around showers begin overnight and temperatures drop quickly. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 46°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rounds of rain expected as a storm system passes through. Bring the rain gear! Wind: W 10-25 mph. High: 50°

Friday: Mostly sunny and warming up! Temperatures return to the 70s. Wind: W 10-15 mph. Low: 44° High: 70°

