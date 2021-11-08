Fantastic weather in Kansas City for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- One more day of warm, sunny, breezy weather
- Showers and storms likely Wednesday-Thursday
- Much colder later in the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Wind: S 15-25 mph Low: 50° High: 72°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 52°
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 62°
Wednesday: A good chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: South 10-20 mph Low: 52° High: 65°
