Fantastic weather in Kansas City for Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES One more day of warm, sunny, breezy weather

Showers and storms likely Wednesday-Thursday

Much colder later in the week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Monday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Wind: S 15-25 mph Low: 50° High: 72° Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy Wind: South 5-10 mph. Low: 52° Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 62° Wednesday: A good chance of rain and thunderstorms. Wind: South 10-20 mph Low: 52° High: 65° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.