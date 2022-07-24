Feeling a bit better today with highs near 90 and a chance for rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front drops in Sunday-Monday, bringing some much needed rain and cooler temperatures to the area

Thunderstorms are most likely later Sunday night into Monday morning and again Wednesday-Thursday

High temperatures will feel so much comfortable for the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A cold front moves into the area. This will cool things off a bit & bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Wind: SW to NE 10-20 mph. High: 90°; 98-102° south of KC to 80s north.

Tonight: Rain and storms increase. Temperatures cool off a bit. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Monday: Some heat and drought relief! Watching for rain and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Right now the best rain chance appears to be north of I-70. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer and very humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

