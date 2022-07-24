Watch Now
Feeling a bit better today with highs near 90 and a chance for rain

An approaching cold front brings rain and more comfortable temps
and last updated 2022-07-24 06:21:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front drops in Sunday-Monday, bringing some much needed rain and cooler temperatures to the area
  • Thunderstorms are most likely later Sunday night into Monday morning and again Wednesday-Thursday
  • High temperatures will feel so much comfortable for the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A cold front moves into the area. This will cool things off a bit & bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Wind: SW to NE 10-20 mph. High: 90°; 98-102° south of KC to 80s north.

Tonight: Rain and storms increase. Temperatures cool off a bit. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Monday: Some heat and drought relief! Watching for rain and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Right now the best rain chance appears to be north of I-70. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 76°

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer and very humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High: 87°

