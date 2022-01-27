Watch
Feeling better today before another cool down Friday

and last updated 2022-01-27 04:57:25-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not as cold today ahead of another cold front; Highs reach the low 40s with a breeze
  • Temperatures drop to the 30s Friday but luckily warm up in time for the weekend
  • Monitoring a storm system next week that could bring us rain to snow Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A few passing flurries possible this morning could lead to isolated slick spots. Watch for that! Otherwise, cloudy skies expected and temperatures that aren't as cold ahead of a front. Wind: W-SW to NW 10-20 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and a lot colder! Staying breezy. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 17° Wind Chill: 5-10°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and colder. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 33°

Saturday: A great January day! Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 21° High: 52°

