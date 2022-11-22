Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Feeling great through Thanksgiving Day

Temperatures stay very comfortable in the 50s through Thanksgiving Day
and last updated 2022-11-22 06:38:52-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A south breeze will help warm us up to the 50s this week
  • A storm system will approach on Thanksgiving but will miss us to the south and only bring clouds and maybe a few showers our way in the morning
  • Next chance for rain may approach over the weekend, mainly Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer than Monday. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Clear skies and not as cold. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 36°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying pleasant. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 58°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle mainly in the morning. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.