Feeling great through Thanksgiving Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

A south breeze will help warm us up to the 50s this week

A storm system will approach on Thanksgiving but will miss us to the south and only bring clouds and maybe a few showers our way in the morning

Next chance for rain may approach over the weekend, mainly Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and a bit warmer than Monday. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Clear skies and not as cold. Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 36°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and staying pleasant. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 58°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle mainly in the morning. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. Low: 44° High: 54°

