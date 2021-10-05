Watch
Feeling like fall today with increasing clouds & highs in the mid 70s

and last updated 2021-10-05 04:43:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds build in this afternoon as a weak storm moves our way from the east
  • A couple showers are possible Wednesday; otherwise we're in for a cloudy day & a fall feel with highs in the mid 70s
  • Temperatures warm up ahead of a stronger storm system Friday & Saturday into the 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Increasing clouds from from the east during the afternoon. Temperatures stay closer to average for this time of year. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: E-NE Light. Low: 59°

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or two in the afternoon. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 74°

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: S-SE 5 mph. Low: 59° High: 76°

