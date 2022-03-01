Feeling like spring all week long

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather lasts all week long
- On record watch Wednesday with highs nearing 80°; Previous record is 80° from 1901
- Strong front and small chance for rain shows up over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Terrific Tuesday! Mostly sunny and even warmer! Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 74°
Tonight: Mostly clear and not as chilly. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 42°
Wednesday: Warmest day of the week with sunshine! Highs could get close to or break the record of 80° set in 1901. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 80°
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler thanks to a weak front that moves through. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 37° High: 59°
