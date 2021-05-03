Few showers around early with mild temperatures ahead of a cold front

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds and higher humidity today with a few showers possible early in the day, especially in northwest Missouri

Another round of rain possible Tuesday morning, with the northern edge near the I-70 corridor

Temperatures cool down behind Monday's frontal passage with highs in the 60s the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning. Temperatures will reach the low 70s before the cold front moves through. Wind: S 5-10 to NW 15-25 mph. High: 70°, 60s towards evening

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a few showers nearby after midnight. Wind: N 15-25 mph Low: 49°

Tuesday: Showers likely in the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures stay cool! Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 60°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Not as windy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 41° High: 66°

